Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla are coming back for another journey in The Witcher season four. Henry Cavill is not a part of the show anymore, but Liam Hemsworth is taking over the reins. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are reprising their roles as Yen and Ciri. Before the fourth season premiere, let’s look at where the story ended in season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 Recap: Where Did Geralt, Yennefer & Ciri’s Journeys Pause?

The third season of The Witcher ended with Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri being separated once again. Vilgefortz was revealed to be the betrayer and the one who broke ties with the mages as well as the Brotherhood to work with Nilfgaard. He defeated a gravely injured Geralt, who then chose to retreat.

Vilgefortz kidnapped and entranced one of the elven mage novices named Teryn into thinking she was Ciri. Emhyr believed he had finally found his daughter again, unaware that she was Teryn, not Ciri. Geralt heard that Emhyr had found Ciri and headed off with Jaskier and Milva to save her.

Meanwhile, the actual Ciri, who went through a portal and ended up in the Korath Desert, was later captured by traders. The Rats, a group of misfits and outlaws, helped her escape their clutches. Ciri then took on the alias of Falka and joined the group, going on adventures and causing some chaos.

As for Yennefer, she remained at Aretuza, grappling with the aftermath of the battle that took place, especially after Vilgefortz’s betrayal and Tissaia’s death. She was the rector of the magical institution and was like a mother and mentor to Yennefer. But the grief and pain have to be kept aside by her.

Because now she has to take over the reins, lead Aretuza, and rally the mages. All of this while ensuring they are ready for a massive war against not just Nilfgaard, but also Vilgefortz, whose loyalty can change at any time. Yennefer is also left rooting and pining for Geralt and Ciri, her family.

Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October. pic.twitter.com/QPsGJSujZW — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025

The Witcher Season 4: What To Expect From The Upcoming Chapter?

As per the official synopsis, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.” Per the description, “As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join the journey.”

It finally concludes, “And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.” Season 4 of The Witcher is all set to premiere on October 30, 2025, on Netflix. Unlike the third season, all eight episodes of the fourth season will be released at the same time.

The Continent awaits. Here’s your exclusive first clip of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. Returns 30th October, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CTvryeUmRd — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025

