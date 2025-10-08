Rick and Morty fans have found something new to binge! The creator behind the hit sci-fi series has brought another animated world to Netflix, and it is already taking over timelines. Haunted Hotel, which landed on the platform only last month, has become a quick obsession for many.

All 10 episodes dropped at once on September 19, 2025, and it did not take long for people to watch them all in one go. The show has already previously climbed to number eight on Netflix’s top ten most-watched list in the UK, competing against some heavy hitters.

What is Netflix’s Haunted Hotel About?

The story follows a single mother trying to manage a haunted hotel, with the unlikeliest of helpers and her estranged brother, now one of the ghosts, haunting the place. Among the bizarre residents is a demon trapped inside the body of a boy from the 1700s, as well as a range of strange spirits who stir up endless trouble. One of the demons is voiced by Seth Rogen, adding more star power to the mix.

Rick & Morty Creator Matt Roller’s Haunted Hotel Renewed For 2

Haunted Hotel comes from Matt Roller, who previously worked on Rick and Morty and wrote the episode A Rickle In Time. The voice cast features Eliza Coupe from Scrubs, Will Forte from SNL, Skyler Gisondo from Superman, and Jimmi Simpson from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. With that lineup and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no surprise fans are already asking for a second season (which has been renewed).

Netflix has renewed HAUNTED HOTEL for a second season. The animated paranormal comedy premiered last week and landed on the global English TV Top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/GfJYYd4DrG — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 26, 2025

Viewers Call Haunted Hotel Their New Obsession

Viewers on social media have been quick to call it their new obsession. One fan tweeted, “If you’re not watching #HauntedHotel on #Netflix, you should be. Great adult cartoon that’s like a mix of #HazbinHotel (without the music), #RickAndMorty, and #Ghosts. Pretty imaginative, laugh out loud funny, and – surprisingly – a ton of heart. Can’t wait for Season 2!”

If you’re not watching #HauntedHotel on #Netflix, you should be. Great adult cartoon that’s like a mix of #HazbinHotel (without the music), #RickAndMorty, and #Ghosts. Pretty imaginative, laugh out loud funny, and – surprisingly – a ton of heart. Can’t wait for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/jDtdlqvsXi — Mr. Christmas Himself 🎅🏻🎄🎁 🦌 (@TheSandersonBro) October 6, 2025

Another wrote, “For anyone who likes adult animation —Haunted Hotel on #Netflix is WAY better than I ever imagined it to be.”

For anyone who likes adult animation — Haunted Hotel on #Netflix is WAY better than I ever imagined it to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yqNdqCH2OW — Movie Media (@MovieMediaX) October 6, 2025

A third said, “Everyone needs to stop what they’re doing and watch haunted hotel on netflix, this is my latest hyperfixation.”

everyone needs to stop what they’re doing and watch haunted hotel on netflix, this is my latest hyperfixation 🙂‍↕️ — patsy (@hideurgold) October 2, 2025

One viewer penned, “Just finished haunted hotel, 10/10 such a good show.”

just finished haunted hotel, 10/10 such a good show pic.twitter.com/jVbrjRSPvA — lilyfer 👻📚 (@sagelilylibrary) October 6, 2025

The show’s humor, leisurely pace, and odd warmth have made it one of Netflix’s surprise hits of the season. Fans now hope that the streaming giant keeps it alive for more than two seasons, with many already waiting for their return to the haunted halls.

Haunted Hotel is now streaming on Netflix.

Spooky season starts now. From the minds behind Rick and Morty comes HAUNTED HOTEL, a new animated comedy series premiering September 19. Starring Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson. pic.twitter.com/ee6sp49tsZ — Netflix (@netflix) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Top 5 Japanese Movies Ranked By IMDb Ratings — From Grave Of The Fireflies To The Human Condition 3: A Soldier’s Prayer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News