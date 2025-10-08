Asian cinema is experiencing a boom on a global scale, and Japanese films are among the standout examples, boasting sharp storytelling, unexpected twists, and haunting cinematography that lingers long after viewers have watched the end credits roll. While anime remains their most profitable and highly marketed export, there is a lot more that cinema coming out of Japan has to offer.

In this article, we present the five highest-rated Japanese films, ranked by their IMDb rating from lowest to highest, along with where you can watch them in 2025.

5. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Score: 8.5

8.5 Director: Isao Takahata

Plot: Beginning the list with a highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli film, Grave of the Fireflies, a poignant portrait of small towns in post-World War II Japan, through the eyes of two children. Children’s animation rarely touches upon complex subjects, but Grave of the Fireflies handles it with care and consideration. Viewers are sure to be spellbound by the beautiful yet heartbreaking imagery, the humanity of the two siblings, and the ultimate message of healing.

4. Harakiri (1962)

Streaming On: The Criterion Channel, Apple TV (US)

The Criterion Channel, Apple TV (US) IMDb Score: 8.6

8.6 Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Plot: The best Japanese films critique the rigid systems and people in power, just as Harakiri does. Tsugumo Hanshirō, a rōnin (samurai without a master), claims he wants to die by seppuku (Japanese ritualistic suicide) at the Iyi clan’s estate. What follows is a gruesome tale that prompts viewers to reevaluate their own understanding of ethics and honor. A universally acclaimed Kobayashi classic, Harakiri, is the fourth on this list, ranked according to IMDb ratings.

3. Spirited Away (2001)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Score: 8.6

8.6 Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Plot: Arguably one of the best animated films of this century, Spirited Away represents what Studio Ghibli (created by Miyazaki) stands for— detailed hand-drawn animation, heartfelt storytelling, and unmistakable Japanese culture. Trying to rescue her parents, ten-year-old Chihiro ends up at a magical bathhouse, loses her name, encounters friends and enemies, and repays an old favor. Awarded the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2001, it was the first non-English film to do so. No wonder its IMDb score landed it on the top five movies list.

2. Seven Samurai (1954)

Streaming On: HBO Max, The Criterion Channel, Apple TV (US)

HBO Max, The Criterion Channel, Apple TV (US) IMDb Score: 8.6

8.6 Director: Akira Kurosawa

Plot: Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai follows the story of Kambei Shimada and his disciples as they defend a village and their produce from bandit attacks. With timeless sequences, an engaging plot, and picturesque storytelling, the 1954 film is a landmark of Japanese cinema, having inspired several prominent filmmakers throughout history. Notably, it was among the first films to employ the trope of forming a team of heroes, a theme that recurs in movies worldwide, including Sholay.

1. The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer (1961)

Streaming On: The Criterion Channel (US)

The Criterion Channel (US) IMDb Score: 8.8

8.8 Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Plot: The conclusion of Kobayashi’s magnum opus, A Soldier’s Prayer, continues from the previous film, with Kaji, the protagonist, gathering Japanese soldiers and attempting to escape the Soviet army. While their ideologies clash, the war ultimately has no winners; only loss for all involved. With a fierce anti-war film, Kobayashi effectively adapts The Human Condition, a Japanese novel by Junpei Gomikawa, set 15 years after the end of World War II, with its pacifist messaging still resonating today.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 6 – October 12): Kurukshetra, Search: The Naina Murder Case, Rambo & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News