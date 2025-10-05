A24’s Bring Her Back continued the studio’s streak of powerful, emotionally charged horror films this year. The film, directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, follows their acclaimed Talk to Me with a quieter but more affecting story that blends grief and horror in unsettling ways.

Bring Her Back Movie Plot

The film follows 17-year-old Andy and his blind stepsister, Piper, who move in with Laura, a mysterious former counselor who also cares for a mute boy named Oliver, after their father passes away. However, Andy notices odd behavior from both Laura and Oliver. Soon, Laura reveals a dark plan to bring her deceased daughter, Cathy, back using a demon named Tari, who possesses Oliver. She tries to drown Piper to complete the ritual. Andy and Piper discover the truth and try to escape, and after a violent confrontation, Piper survives, Oliver collapses as the demon leaves, and Laura is left with her daughter’s corpse as the police arrive.

When & Where To Watch Bring Her Back?

Bring Her Back is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The film has reached a wider audience eager to experience one of the most haunting stories of 2025. Its arrival ties in neatly with Halloween season, and the film leans harder into emotion, with Sally Hawkins giving a haunting performance as Laura, a woman whose kindness hides something far more unsettling.

Never let go. Bring Her Back is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/5yOrdgYWKI — HBO Max Movies (@moviesonmax) October 3, 2025

Box Office Success & Critical Acclaim For Bring Her Back

A24 once again scored a hit, with Bring Her Back earning over $39 million on a $15 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Bring Her Back Box Office Summary

North America – $19.3m

International – $20m

Worldwide – $39.3m

The critics praised its focus on characters and atmosphere, which was reflected in an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score. Many pointed out how the film lingers on its characters’ emotional pain rather than spelling out its mysteries, which makes it all the more disturbing.

Sally Hawkins Shines In A Deeply Human Performance

Salls Hawkins brought depth to her character, while balancing empathy and menace in a way that keeps the audience uncertain till the end. Rather than explaining every strange occurrence, the story allows grief itself to take center stage and shape every choice the characters make.

This year has been remarkable for horror, with titles like Sinners and Weapons drawing both critical and commercial success, and Bring Her Back fits comfortably among them. The movie may not rely on jump scares or elaborate monsters, butit delivers something deeper and more human.

Bring Her Back Trailer

