Netflix leads the pack with three titles, including an animated one based on a Hindu epic. Jio Hotstar is close behind with an investigative thriller. There's also a film about a plane crash and its aftermath on Apple TV+.

Netflix

Kurukshetra (Hindi) (Animated) – October 10, 2025

Kurukshetra is about the final war of righteousness from the Mahabharata. It presents 18 different perspectives from 18 warriors, exploring their internal conflicts, moral dilemmas, personal biases, and rivalries.

Boots (English) – October 9, 2025

Set in the 1990s, a straight teenager and his gay best friend join the military, and the film shows us how pampered young boys are transformed into ferocious killing machines, highlighting the mental and physical struggles they endure to achieve that transformation.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (English) – October 10, 2025

This film is an adaptation of Ruth Ware’s novel The Woman in Cabin 10. It follows a journalist on a cruise who becomes convinced that a woman has gone overboard. However, all the passengers and crew are accounted for, leaving her certain that someone has disappeared without a trace. As she investigates, she begins to suspect that the same people responsible for the woman’s fate are now targeting her.

Jio Hotstar

Search: The Naina Murder Case (Hindi) – October 10, 2025

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, the story follows her as she considers leaving her current post in hopes of saving her troubled marriage. However, before she can make that move, she becomes involved in the investigation of a young girl’s murder after the victim’s body is discovered inside a politician’s car.

Prime Video

Maintenance Required (English) – October 8, 2025

Maintenance Required is a romantic comedy about Charlie, the owner of a small mechanic shop, who has an online confidant she has never met. They share a mutual love for vintage vehicles, but he works a corporate job. In real life, he happens to be her business rival, though neither of them knows that they are friends in the digital world.

Apple TV Plus

The Last Frontier (English) – October 10, 2025

On the outskirts of Alaska, a plane carrying dangerous criminals crashes, including a high-value CIA target. A U.S. Marshal finds both his personal and professional life thrown into chaos as he faces the threat posed by this formidable criminal.

SUNNXT

Rambo (Tamil) – October 10, 2025

Rambo is a sports action drama with elements of comedy and romance sprinkled in. It is skipping a theatrical release and opting for a direct-to-OTT release. The protagonist is a kickboxer in the film!

