Award-winning Marathi film Sthal is all set to make its way to digital platforms after a stellar festival run and a successful theatrical release earlier this year. Directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar and produced by Dhun, the film amassed widespread recognition across prestigious international film festivals. It won the NETPAC Award for Best Asia Pacific Film at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the Best Marathi Film award, and Best Actress at the 2024 Pune International Film Festival.

The film also received the Audience Film Award at the 2024 London Indian Film Festival and secured the Audience Choice Award and Best Debut Director at the Indo-German Film Week 2024, alongside Best Feature Film at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, and Best Debut Film at the Jaffna International Cinema Festival 2024, among many others.

When & Where To Watch Sthal Online?

The movie is set to have its world digital premiere on Zee5 on October 10, 2025. Viewers who missed the film in theaters will now be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes. Meanwhile, audiences waiting for a re-watch can also catch it on the OTT platform.

What Is Sthal About?

Sthal is a poignant coming-of-age social drama set in rural Maharashtra, centering on Savita, a 16-year-old girl navigating a world shaped by patriarchal norms and the entrenched tradition of arranged marriage. As she participates in a series of “matching” ceremonies, known locally as sthal, Savita slowly becomes aware of how societal expectations consistently compromise her individuality, aspirations, and sense of self.

Told through Savita’s perspective, the film exposes the harsh realities of gender inequality, systemic bias, and the objectification of women under the guise of tradition. The raw and unflinching storytelling of Sthal offers a powerful reflection on the limited autonomy and freedom available to young girls in similar cultural contexts.

Shot entirely in the director’s native village of Dongargaon in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur District, the film features an authentic cast of mostly debutant actors and local artists, including Nandini Chikte as Savita, Suyog Dhawas as her brother, and Taranath Khiratkar and Sangita Sonekar as her parents.

What Did Jayant Digambar & Nandini Chikte Say About The OTT Release Of Sthal?

Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar said, “Sthal is an intensely personal film, rooted in the village where I grew up and inspired by stories I’ve witnessed up close. The quiet suffering and indignities that women face in the name of tradition are painful realities that often go unnoticed. Through Sthal, I wanted to bring those silenced voices to the forefront.” He also said that while the film’s journey across international festivals “has been humbling,” the digital premier “holds special meaning” as it gives Sthal the opportunity “to reach millions, far beyond the festival circuit, and connect with everyday audiences who may see their own realities reflected on screen.”

Nandini Chikte, who makes her debut as Savita, shared, “Portraying Savita has been an emotional and transformative journey for me. As a newcomer, the love and appreciation I’ve received for this role has been overwhelming and deeply humbling. Savita represents so many young girls whose voices go unheard and whose dreams are quietly buried under societal expectations. I hope every single person watches this film — not just to witness her story, but to reflect on the many real Savitas around us. Her fight for dignity and choice is one that belongs to all of us.”

So, make sure to tune in to ZEE5 to watch the unwavering tale of Savita in Sthal on 10th October, 2025!

