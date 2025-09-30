Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran‘s latest film, Kiskindhapuri, has been making waves in theaters since its release. The audience loved the horror film, with many calling it a cult-classic. It’s been a long time since viewers have marked a horror film better than the ones that came out in the past few years.

The film is receiving rave reviews everywhere, and the positive word of mouth has been a crucial factor in the movie’s box office success. However, many are still waiting for the digital debut of Kiskindhapuri, and finally, a major update is here regarding its online release.

When & Where Is Kiskindhapuri Expected To Stream?

As of now, the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date of the horror film officially. However, according to a report from OTT play, the movie is expected to stream on the ZEE5 platform from October 17, 2025, after its theatrical run.

The film has been performing well at the box office despite the release of Teja Sajja’s Mirai. However, the screen count reportedly decreased after Pawan Kalyan’s latest film, They Call Him OG, released on the big screens.

#Kiskindhapuri Great Movie @BSaiSreenivas Anna u Comeback With a Bang 💯 🔥 Especially In The Climax lo Acting Rampp 💯👏Also #ChaitanBharadwaj BGm Main Highlight 💯 pic.twitter.com/n5qKrOr60y — RoaringVibes (@RoaringVibes1) September 13, 2025

What Is The Current IMDb Rating Of Kiskindhapuri?

Currently, the film holds an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb, with approximately 2,300 votes. The rating is great, and it reflects that the audience is loving the movie. Now, it remains to be seen how the film will perform online once it debuts on the OTT platform.

