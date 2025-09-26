Prime Video will exclusively stream Madharaasi, a psychological action thriller written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starting October 1, 2025. The film features Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, and will be available in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Caught Between Reality and Risk: Raghu’s Thrilling Journey

Set in Tamil Nadu, the story follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), a car showroom employee struggling with a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives. His life takes a sharp turn when NIA officer Premnath (Biju Menon) recruits him to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory, which secretly serves as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate. Raghu’s mission quickly becomes dangerous, with his mental state, past trauma, and his relationship with dental student Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth) adding layers of complexity.

The syndicate, led by Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Vikranth), puts Raghu in situations that test his courage and fragile perception of reality. The film blends intense action sequences with emotional depth, exploring how Raghu’s disorder shapes his vulnerabilities and strengths.

The soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, includes the popular track Salambala. Madharaasi promises a gripping narrative that combines suspense, action, and psychological drama, making it a compelling watch for audiences in India and over 200 countries worldwide.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 22 – September 28): Tulsa King Season 3, Marvel Zombies, Hridayapoorvam, Sumathi Valavu & More To Stream!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News