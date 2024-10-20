Anirudh Ravichander has been making headlines for his remarkable musical achievements in films like Jawan Leo Devara and Vettaiyan. He has reportedly increased his salary, setting a new trend in the industry. According to the report, the talented music composer charges between Rs 10 and 12 crores for each film, depending on its scale and scope.

This significant rise has influenced prominent music directors, including AR Rahman and MM Keeravani. A report by DNA India suggests that Rahman, known for his legendary work, has now set his fee at Rs 10 crores for his next project with Ram Charan, tentatively called RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Similarly, Devi Sri Prasad, who gained massive popularity after Pushpa: The Rise, has also increased his pay to Rs 8 crores.

Besides his growing fame, Anirudh Ravichander recently celebrated his 34th birthday on October 16, 2024. The first single from his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was released on this particular occasion. The song, Dheema, was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and the lyrics were written by the film’s director, Vignesh Shivan. This love track features the lead roles of Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

Anirudh Ravichander’s recent projects include Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, and Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, starrer. His work for both films has been widely appreciated. Looking ahead, Anirudh is busy with several significant projects, including Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar Thalapathy 69 with Vijay and SK23 starring Sivakarthikeyan. He is also set to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, making him one of the most sought-after composers in Indian cinema.

The reported salaries mentioned here are approximations from Telugu Cinema and DNA India. While these figures may vary, they reflect the growing influence of top music composers in the Indian film industry.

