On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actress Tamannaah Bhatia regarding her involvement in a money laundering case. This case is linked to the HPZ Token mobile app, which allegedly defrauded investors by promising high returns through Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

Tamannaah was questioned at the ED’s Guwahati office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation revealed that the 34-year-old actress had received payment for a celebrity appearance at an event related to the HPZ Token app. This app is currently under investigation for cheating investors. While she was not charged with wrongdoing, her involvement as a paid guest at the event raised concerns, prompting her to be questioned.

Reports state that Tamannaah was initially summoned earlier but delayed her appearance due to work commitments, so she chose to attend on Thursday. The case revolves around the HPZ Token app, which was accused of scamming investors by offering misleading promises of high returns from Bitcoin mining. According to the FIR, the app lured investors with a false guarantee of daily returns of ₹4000 for three months on an investment of ₹57000. However, the investors were asked to deposit additional funds after the first payment, which led to significant financial losses.

The investigation has implicated 299 entities, including 76 controlled by Chinese nationals. These entities reportedly operated using shell companies and dummy directors to hide their illegal activities. The app’s bank accounts and merchant IDs were also linked to these shell companies. The funds collected were fraudulently used for unlawful online betting and gaming schemes.

The ED has already conducted searches nationwide, leading to the seizure of properties and deposits worth ₹455 crore. As the investigation continues, what further actions will be taken in this high-profile money laundering case remains to be seen.

