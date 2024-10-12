Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan is dominating the ticket windows in India. It has also made an impressive opening in overseas circuits like North America. A milestone has now been unlocked as the Tamil action drama has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aranmanai 4 in only two days. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update!

Vettaiyan was released in theatres globally on October 11, 2024. It made a smashing opening, earning 67.76 crores gross. While the 70 crore mark was missed by a small margin, it left behind the earnings of Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 (56 crores gross) on its opening day.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan has crossed the 100 crore mark at the global box office within two days of its release. The worldwide collections now stand at 102.08 crores gross. It witnessed a growth of 75% in the domestic market on Friday, while the overseas earnings improved by 20%.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Vettaiyan after two days at the box office:

India net – 56 crores

India gross- 66.08 crores

Overseas gross- 36 crores

Worldwide gross- 102.08 crores

Beats Aranmanai 4’s lifetime

Vettaiyan has also left behind the lifetime collections of Tamannaah Bhatia led Aranmanai 4, which earned 100.24 crores gross in its lifetime. It is unbelievable how the action drama managed to achieve this feat in only two days. It is to be seen how many more surprises it will unveil in the coming days.

The next aim is Maharaja with 109.13 crores gross earnings.

More about Vettaiyan

The ensemble cast features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. It is directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

