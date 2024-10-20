It’s interesting to see the buzz surrounding the potential prequel to Vettaiyan featuring Rajinikanth, especially considering Vettaiyan’s reception and the mixed reactions from fans. Vettaiyan Director TJ Gnanavel’s idea of creating a backstory for Rajinikanth’s character as an encounter specialist and developing Fahadh Faasil’s transformation from a thief to a police informer is definitely ambitious.

However, the backlash from fans and trolls highlights a sentiment that Vettaiyan itself didn’t meet expectations. Many feel that Rajinikanth‘s larger-than-life style didn’t align with Gnanavel’s content-driven approach, resulting in a mismatch between superstar appeal and storytelling.

While Gnanavel’s intention to deliver all the mass moments expected by Rajinikanth fans in the prequel might intrigue some, others are wary of whether this collaboration can truly capture the essence that Rajinikanth’s iconic roles demand.

The challenge lies in balancing content with the mass appeal that works for Rajinikanth’s fanbase. It will be interesting to see how the project develops, but there’s skepticism about whether another collaboration between the two will benefit Rajinikanth and Gnanavel. The audience seems divided, with some hoping for a fresh direction and others cautiously optimistic about the prequel concept.

Rajinikanth has played his part brilliantly in the film. It will be interesting if a prequel comes. Rajinikanth played an encounter specialist in the movie. It will be interesting to see the ideology behind the evolution of Rajinikanth’s character from the film. The director has not confirmed if the project is on the cards, but he revealed a possibility.

The film was recently released in Telugu with the same title, but unfortunately, it did not work in the long run. The fans are disappointed with the film’s failure. Rana Daggubati played the film’s villain. Dushara Vijayan was also a crucial character.

