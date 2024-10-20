Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles, is still running in theatres, but it’s currently in the final leg of its theatrical run. Considering the face value and reception, the film was expected to do well at the box office. Unfortunately, despite its merits, the film failed to make it big, and now, it is heading towards the losing verdict. Amid this, we have some exciting details about its possible OTT release date and the streaming platform.

Reception of the film

Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the Kollywood drama was released in theatres on September 27. Upon its release, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was favorable. However, for some reason, it didn’t work that well, and it is yet to recover its reported budget.

Where and when to watch Meiyazhagan on OTT

Even before hitting theatres, Meiyazhagan’s streaming rights were sold to Netflix. Like the majority of South releases, this film is said to have a four-week OTT window, which means that it’ll be streaming on OTT after completing four weeks in theatres. So, considering the theatrical release on September 27, the film is likely to stream on Netflix from October 25. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Underwhelming run in theatres

Despite positive reviews and word-of-mouth, Meiyazhagan has failed to mint big moolah. After spending 23 days in theatres, it stands at just 33.72 crores net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of all taxes, its gross domestic collection stands at 39.78 crores. In overseas, too, the performance has been below average, as just 12.30 crores gross have come so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film’s worldwide box office collection stands at 52.08 crores gross.

This C. Prem Kumar’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores. If we compare this with the domestic collection of 33.72 crores, it is yet to recover the cost and secure a success tag at the Indian box office.

