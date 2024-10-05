Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan was one of the most anticipated films from Kollywood. Unfortunately, by the time it reached theatres, much of the buzz had waned. Constant delays and not-so-impactful marketing led to a lack of strong hype on the ground level, which eventually created a negative perception. As a result, the film was just a passable affair at the box office. Now, it is back in the headlines and related to the OTT deal with Netflix.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the Kollywood action-adventure flick was in the making for a bit long time and was mounted on a huge scale. While the exact number is not known, it is learned that the film was made on a budget of 135 crores, with Chiyaan Vikram getting paid 25 crores as his salary. So, it was likely to expect a big business from it on a global level. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

While the performance of Chiyaan Vikram was praised, Thangalaan generally saw a mixed reception among critics. Also, among the audience, it fetched mixed reactions as apart from the merits, there were flaws, too. Overall, it impacted the film’s theatrical run, which was restricted below the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

After such a dismal run on a global level, Chiyaan Vikram fans were waiting for Thangalaan to shine bright on OTT, but it seems that they’ll need to wait longer. For the uninitiated, the film was supposed to premiere on Netflix last month, but it hasn’t made it to the platform yet. Now, out of nowhere, some rumors state that the deal between the streaming giant and the makers is on the verge of getting canceled.

Yes, you read that right! The rumor mill is stating that Netflix is going to cancel the deal for Thangalaan, which was reportedly locked at 35 crores. However, there’s no clear reason behind this, and no official sources have confirmed the news. So, let’s wait for an official details.

Meanwhile, the film earned 46.15 crores net at the Indian box office. Globally, it wrapped up at just 71.45 crores gross.

