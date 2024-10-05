After a thrilling eight-episode run, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 aired its finale on Prime Video. The final episode not only revealed some surprising revelations but also introduced some plot points that set up the next season.

From The Stranger’s identity reveal to the deaths of some important characters, the finale left us with a lot to unpack. So here is the ending of The Rings of Power Season 2 explained for you.

Who is The Stranger?

The biggest reveal in The Rings of Power Season 2 finale was who The Stranger really is—Gandalf the Grey, one of the Istari. Even though Gandalf didn’t show up in Tolkien’s books until the Third Age, clues like his famous ‘follow your nose’ line made many fans think he was Gandalf all along. Some thought he could be one of the Blue Wizards, but after finding his staff and fighting the Dark Wizard, it was clear he was Gandalf. In the future seasons, we might see Gandalf learning his powers and exploring Middle-earth as he moves toward Sauron’s defeat.

Why does Adar have a Change of Heart?

In the season finale, Adar gets killed by his own orcs. However, he undergoes a surprising change of heart before his death. After getting Galadriel’s Ring in Episode 7, he turns back into his elven form and realizes the mistakes he made by sacrificing his Uruk children. This leads him to want peace between the elves and the Uruk and to defeat Sauron with Galadriel. However, his plan doesn’t last long because the orcs, now under Sauron’s control, betray and kill him.

What is the Purpose of the Narsil Sword?

Another significant event that took place in the finale was Elendil being given the legendary sword Narsil by Queen Míriel, showing he is one of the true Númenórean faithful. This sword becomes very important in the future, as seen in The Lord of the Rings. Narsil represents Elendil’s strength when he becomes the High King of Gondor and Arnor. Later, Isildur uses it to cut the One Ring from Sauron’s hand.

How does Galadriel Survive the Fall?

When Galadriel tries to escape Eregion with the Nine Rings of Men, Sauron catches her. After a confrontation where he demands her Ring, Nenya, Galadriel jumps from a cliff. She survives the fall, likely due to the healing powers of her Ring. Later, the Rings also help heal her wounds from Sauron’s attack. However, in the end, Sauron gains possession of the Nine Rings, setting up a future conflict that will be explored in the next season.

