Fans might wonder What’s the actual surprise in The Rings of Power season 2. Well, when the three new episodes air on August 29, Nazanin Boniadi, who plays Bronwyn, won’t be returning. That implies significant adjustments, particularly for her son Theo, who will soon become the center of attention.

Given that Bronwyn was a major character in season 1, leading the Southlanders and igniting a romance with Arondir, her abrupt departure is cause for concern. It’s unclear how the program will handle Boniadi’s character’s abrupt disappearance—or even whether they’ll acknowledge it—given that she’s quitting acting. Considering that Bronwyn’s ascent to prominence as a leader was only beginning, it leaves a vacuum.

So, what happens now? The torch seems likely to pass to Theo, her son. Season 2 could see Theo stepping up in a big way, especially since he’s already seen the devastation Sauron can unleash. Without Bronwyn to guide them, the Southlanders might look to Theo for leadership, adding layers to his character arc and bringing depth to his storyline. Plus, Theo’s newfound prominence could hint at the beginnings of Gondor’s founding, making his journey one to watch.

Fans have already speculated about Theo’s future, and with Bronwyn out of the picture, these theories gain traction. Theo growing into a leader could confirm some fan suspicions and keep viewers glued to the screen. Even with a key player out, The Rings of Power season 2 is set to bring plenty of twists, turns, and a fresh spotlight on Middle-earth’s next generation.

Theo Will Not Be Back In The Rings Of Power Season 2

Even with Bronwyn out of the picture, Theo was supposed to step up in The Rings of Power season 2. But the latest trailers aren’t exactly promising for Tyroe Muhafidin’s character (via Economic Times). Theo barely makes a splash, and when he does, he’s not front and center. Compared to the Elves, Dwarves, and Sauron, Theo’s role looks pretty minor right now.

Maybe the trailers are just playing coy, hiding some juicy plot twists. Nori Brandyfoot is also MIA in the footage, so the show might be saving the big reveals—like the showdown between Sauron and Galadriel—for when the season drops. Fans are hoping Theo’s story isn’t as sidelined as it seems.

Theo had tons of potential in season 1, and it’d be a real letdown if The Rings of Power doesn’t dig deeper into his character. With so much at stake, we’re crossing our fingers for a bigger role.

Must Read: America’s Got Talent: Top 7 Best Finalists Of The Reality Show’s All Seasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News