One Piece Season 1 grabbed us, and the post credits sequence and casting news are revealing what’s next. Eiichiro Oda, the manga’s creator, is thrilled. He told viewers about his joy in a September video: “People around the world have been enjoying the show.” Oda revealed Netflix greenlit a second season just two weeks after launch. “The adventures of Iñaki [Godoy] and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

The excitement doesn’t stop there. On August 20, Oda’s latest letter teased more juicy details. He announced that Katey Sagal (of Sons of Anarchy fame) will join the crew as the formidable Dr. Kureha, while Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent) steps in as Dr. Hiriluk. These new faces promise to add fresh dynamics to the story.

As we eagerly await the return of our favorite Straw Hats, the voyage for season 2 promises thrilling new chapters. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to set sail once again with Netflix’s One Piece!

One Piece Season 2: Set Sail for 2025

One Piece fans, listen! Netflix will release season 2 of live-action One Piece in 2025 (via Games Radar). Creator Eiichiro Oda said, “It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the production team’s hard work truly worth it. I got fantastic news two weeks after launch. Netflix renewed the show!”

Season 2 filming is going well and should finish in January 2025. Given that the first season takes six months, we may see a mid-2025 decline. But here’s the kicker—season 3 is also in the works at the same time. That could mean less waiting for more Straw Hat adventures. Buckle up, because the Grand Line is calling!

One Piece Season 2: What to Expect and What’s New

From what we know, Season 2 will be another incredible journey. During a Tudum interview, One Piece co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matt Owens revealed his plans. “When the Season 2 writers’ room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character Dr. Kureha was going to be a big part of the season,” Owens revealed.

Season 1 wrapped up with the Arlong Park arc, covering chapters 1-95 of Eiichiro Oda’s manga. Season 2 will likely follow the “100 chapters = one season” rule, starting with the Loguetown arc (chapters 96-100). The first episode’s title, The Beginning and The End, references Loguetown. Expect fresh challenges as the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, a huge milestone they’ve been preparing for.

Owens also teased, “Oda told everyone we’ll be meeting Chopper in Season 2.” Fans of the manga will love Chopper joining the crew. The season will likely feature Reverse Mountain (101-104), Whisky Peak (106-114), and Little Garden (115-129). Get ready for new locations, fresh allies, and confrontations with Baroque Works.

The Drum Island arc (chapters 130-154) will see a crew member falling ill and introduce Dr. Kureha, a crucial new character. Finally, the season will wrap up with the epic Arabasta arc (chapters 155-217). Given the scope of Arabasta, we’re hoping Netflix extends the season to 10 episodes to fully explore its complex plot and characters.

So, brace yourself for a thrilling second season filled with high seas adventures, new faces, and legendary arcs. The Straw Hats’ journey continues—stay tuned!

Meet the New Faces in One Piece Season 2!

New cast members for Season 2 include:

Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever) as Nefertari Cobra

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) as Dr. Kureha

Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent) as Dr. Hiriluk

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry

Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy

Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

Julia Rehwald (Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Who else is in the One Piece cast?

The One Piece live-action crew is back and expanding with a fresh lineup of talent. Iñaki Godoy leads as Luffy, while Mackenyu takes on Roronoa Zoro. Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero return as Nami and Usopp, respectively, with Taz Skylar reprising his role as Sanji.

Joining the Straw Hats are Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, and Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp. The ensemble also includes Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan and Craig Fairbrass as Zeff—thanks to Skylar’s behind-the-scenes recommendation. Not to miss, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown.

Young stars include Colton Osorio as Young Luffy and Christian Convery as Young Sanji.

All About Netflix’s One Piece

Ready to sail again? The second season of One Piece on Netflix features more thrilling adventures with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hats: Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar). The hunt for One Piece continues!

Joe Tracz will co-showrun Season 2 of the Tomorrow Studios-produced live-action series, created with Shueisha. “Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help One Piece to new heights,” adds Matt Owens. Tracz, who worked on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and A Series of Unfortunate Events, said, “I love Oda-san’s incredible imagination… So coming on board is a dream and joy.”

Eiichiro Oda and renowned producers will bring One Piece back to the forefront. Watch for a bigger adventure!

