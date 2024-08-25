With all that nostalgia that Naruto is bringing back, comes a fresh wave of criticism, and guess who’s catching the most heat? Yep, Sakura Haruno.

She started off strong, showing serious promise with her raw strength and killer medical ninjutsu. But instead of rising to the top, Sakura often found herself sidelined, relying on Naruto and Sasuke to save the day. Even during the Fourth Shinobi World War, where she had a few chances to shine, she got pushed aside so the boys could hog the spotlight.

As the kunoichi of Team 7, you’d think she’d be as loved as her teammates, right? Well, not so much. Fans have branded her “useless,” and, honestly, some of their reasons hit a little too close to home.

1. Sakura’s Over-Obsession with Sasuke

Sakura’s obsession with Sasuke? Yeah, it’s a hot topic fans can’t quit. People love to bash her for being stuck on him, but come on—when has love ever played by the rules?

From day one, Sakura was totally smitten with Sasuke. She put her heart out there, but Sasuke? Dude didn’t even flinch. Still, that didn’t slow her down. Even when he went full rogue, crashing the Five Kage Summit and turning on her, Sakura stayed loyal. She saw something in him, a sliver of good buried deep.

Was she blinded by love? Maybe. But for Sakura, this wasn’t some schoolgirl crush—it ran way deeper. Despite all the chaos and betrayal, she never backed down. Call it foolish if you want, but in Naruto, love isn’t about logic. It’s about holding on, even when everything’s falling apart.

2. Fans Hated the Way She Treated Naruto

Sakura’s treatment of Naruto is one of those things that fans just can’t let slide. Everyone knew Naruto had a massive crush on her, but did Sakura care? Not so much. No one’s saying she had to like him back, but a little kindness wouldn’t have hurt. Instead, she’d often smack him for the dumbest reasons, only to turn around and shower Sasuke with praise. The irony? Naruto clearly cared more about her than Sasuke ever did.

Back then, it was easy to see Naruto’s feelings, but Sakura just brushed him off like he was the annoying one—when really, she was. The “punching Naruto” joke was meant to be funny, but it feels harsh. Sakura’s shifting between independence and dependence made matters worse. One of those irritating features that made her feel weak despite having all she needed to fight for what she desired.

Fans hate how Sakura treated Naruto, but let’s be real—there are bigger hypocrisies in Naruto that get overlooked. Remember the whole “make your own destiny” vibe during the Neji fight? Only to have it tossed aside when Naruto and Sasuke were revealed as reincarnations. Go figure.

3. Her Lack of Help on Missions

Sakura’s early days in Naruto are a sore spot for fans, especially when it comes to her role on missions. Before she learned medical ninjutsu, Sakura was often seen as… well, useless. Unlike Naruto and Sasuke, who had clear goals and were constantly training, Sakura didn’t have any special moves or strategies up her sleeve. Sure, she could punch hard, but that was about it.

Without any real abilities, she ended up being a burden more often than not, crying out for help instead of taking charge. She even admitted feeling like dead weight but didn’t seem to put in the work to change that. It almost felt like she was just there to be near Sasuke, not to grow as a ninja.

It wasn’t until Shippuden that Sakura finally stepped up, becoming the powerhouse Kunoichi fans know today. But those early struggles? They’re hard to forget.

4. The Whole “I love you” Thing to Naruto

When Sakura said, “I love you,” to Naruto, it wasn’t a love confession—it was a tactical move. With Naruto obsessively chasing Sasuke, Sakura decided to throw him off with a lie. She claimed she was over Sasuke and now had feelings for Naruto. Brutal, right?

This wasn’t just a slap in the face; it was a full-on sucker punch. Sakura had always been obsessed with Sasuke, putting Naruto down at every turn. To make things worse, she mocked Naruto’s orphan status in front of Sasuke, who knew all too well what that felt like. Fans were heated. For Naruto, who had a real crush on Sakura and tried to be kind, this was a gut-wrenching betrayal.

Sakura’s play to stop Naruto was more than just a bad move; it was a classic betrayal that left a lasting scar.

5. Sakura Failing to Stab Obito’s Eye

When Obito asked Sakura to stab his eye, fans were on the edge of their seats, expecting her to nail it. Instead, Sakura’s hesitation was like a bad plot twist. In one of the Fourth Great Ninja War’s most critical moments, Obito begged her to stab his Rinnegan eye to prevent Madara from snatching it. But what did Sakura do? She froze.

While she wobbled her hand and did nothing, Madara swooped in with his Kamui, snagging the Rinnegan and setting off the Infinite Tsukuyomi. Sakura’s failure to act not only messed up the mission but also made her seem like she couldn’t handle the heat.

It’s wild to think that she’d taken down foes before, yet couldn’t complete this crucial task. Fans were left exasperated, wondering how she managed to mess up such a simple, albeit intense, job.

