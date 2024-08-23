Despite a seemingly easier first assignment, the operation swiftly turned deadly when they ran upon the formidable ninja team of Zabuza and Haku. Even though Team 7 won in the end, many fans have questioned if they were actually the ideal group for the task.

One of their arguments focuses on Team Guy’s better combat skills. Guy and his group were renowned for their extraordinary physical prowess and mastery of taijutsu techniques, even though Team 7 had its advantages. If they had faced up against Zabuza and Haku, their sheer strength and speed would have been a huge advantage.

Moreover, Team Guy’s background in high-stakes missions would have been rather helpful. In contrast to Team 7, who were still relatively fresh to the shinobi community, Guy and his group had already encountered a good number of perilous situations. They could have been able to handle the mission’s complexity more skilfully if they had greater knowledge and expertise.

The nature of the mission itself should also be taken into account. It was soon discovered that the mission, although first categorized as A-rank, was actually S-rank level. Given their inexperience, Team 7 might not have been able to manage a mission this size. However, Team Guy would have been more qualified to face the difficulties of an S-rank task.

It is noteworthy, of course, that Team 7 eventually accomplished their goal. Their triumph served as evidence of their tenacity, camaraderie, and the strength of their unique talents. Still, there’s a chance that Team Guy could have achieved the same objective even more quickly.

In conclusion, even though Team 7 was a competent squad, it is well-argued that Team Guy would have been a superior choice for Naruto’s crucial first mission against Haku and Zabuza. Their superior fighting abilities, wealth of experience, and capacity for S-rank operations would have provided them with a decisive edge.

Who Were The Part of Team 7?

Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Naruto Uzumaki, and Kakashi Hatake make up Team 7 in Naruto. Kakashi is the team’s leader and a skilled ninja. The Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, who trained Kakashi, is the father of Naruto. Kakashi, the future Sixth Hokage, is also a teacher to Sasuke and Sakura.

In one mission to defend a bridge builder from a mercenary outfit, Team 7 meets Zabuza Momochi. Zabuza is forced to release Kakashi by Naruto and Sasuke when they ambush him. Then Kakashi and Zabuza start fighting again, with Kakashi winning because of his Sharingan.

