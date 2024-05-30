After the longest 17 years wait, fans can see their childhood show, returning to the screen after the release follow-up series of the original story, Naruto Shippuden and the popular sequel spin off series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations both are also very hyped up shows among the fans.

But now, finally, fans can anticipate the Naruto series returning this year. The official news regarding the show was being circulated in a report provided by TV Tokyo Financial Results in a Q&A session with Ichiro Ishikawa, President and Representative Director of TV Tokyo Holdings.

Naruto Series: Expected Release Date and Details on New Episodes:

As per former, news circulated through Twitter in July 2023, where it was officially announced that four new episodes will be telecast in the same year on 3 Sept. To celebrate and honor the 20th anniversary of the show, but unfortunately, it was delayed because of some production quality issues.

Since then, there was no new official report regarding the new episode release and fans had waited long enough to stream their nostalgic show. Now, after this new episode announcement we can expect that it will be released pretty soon.

Tentative Release Window for Naruto’s Four New Anniversary Episodes:

As the spin-off series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently on hiatus, there has been room for authors and distributors to completely focus on releasing the four special episodes as soon as possible on its official anniversary days.

There has been an official date provided for the release of this special episode, but it has been aimed to be released between this year or until 31st March 2023.

