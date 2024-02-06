There are plenty of anime out there that make use of the gaming trope as their premise. You know, the one where the main character gets trapped inside a video game and now has to scale through all its levels to become the strongest being alive. Isekai anime and manga are particularly fond of this trope — with the most famous ones being “No Game, No Life,” “Overlord,” and “Sword Art Online.” There’s also the newest hype in the anime world with the manhwa turned anime, Solo Levelling.

But what if we tell you some games do the opposite and use anime as their premise? Here are four fan-favorite games that have been adapted from their anime counterparts.

Dragon Ball Z FighterZ

An inherent fear most anime fans have when it comes to game adaptations is the designers messing up their favorite characters’ signature traits. But fortunately, with “Dragon Ball Z FighterZ,” that’s not a problem. It’s a 2.5D fighting/ brawling game that’s very reminiscent of “Street Fighter” and “Tekken” but with your favorite “Dragon Ball” characters. It was developed and released by Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment in 2018 on various platforms. The gameplay of the game is simple: select three characters and fight to the death with the opposing team of 3 others.

“Dragon Ball Z FighterZ” is available for download on Steam.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

“Fist of the North Star,” like “Dragon Ball,” is another legendary anime/ manga series that has paved the way for other iconic works like “Berserk” and “Vinland Saga.” It’s only natural for a series of this status to have an equally iconic video game adaptation. “Lost Paradise” is a third-person action RPG developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and distributed by Sega in 2018. It’s currently only available for PlayStation 4. The game is a beat-up, with the protagonist, Hokuto Shinken, moving through the game world and literally beating up opponents.

“Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise” is available on the PlayStation Store.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles

“Demon Slayer,” the mega-hit shounen anime series of recent times, initially made rounds around the internet for its powerful fight sequences backed up by equally powerful and fantastic animation. The corresponding game of the series is undoubtedly present in this area, too. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles” is a 2019 fighting action-adventure game that traces Tanjiro’s journey through the events of the anime’s first season and Mugen Train. It features all the notable characters of the series and is predominantly experienced through a story mode that involves intense fights necessary for the story’s progress.

“The Hinokami Chronicles” is available on Steam.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

“Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4” is the sixth installment of the “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm” game franchise. It was developed and published by CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco Entertainment for various platforms in 2016. It’s based on multiple events in “Naruto Shippuden” but contains heavy spoilers/ scenes from the Fourth Shinobi War (warning, in case someone out there hasn’t seen it yet). The game is similar to “The Hinokami Chronicles” in gameplay and style with its action-heavy story mode and various playable main characters.

“Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4” is available on Steam.

Games adaptations of anime and manga sometimes match the depth and complexity of their source material, but they certainly offer that complete, all-rounded gamer experience.

