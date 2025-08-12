Netflix showed how anime keeps growing as a top choice for viewers, with over 4.4 billion hours streamed in the first half of 2025, marking an 11% rise from last year. Among all anime, Naruto stands out, pulling in 40 million hours alone.

This series began in 2002 and still holds strong with its story about a young ninja who wants to become the best. Its sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, and the spin-off Boruto add even more to the franchise’s success, pushing total views to 51 million for the year’s first half.

Pokemon and One Piece Continue to Draw Viewers

Besides Naruto, the list of most-watched anime shows that fans like returning to has shaped the genre globally. Pokémon and One Piece also make the top five, with 38 million and 28 million hours watched, respectively, per Collider.

With over 40M hours watched, Naruto is the top 1 anime on Netflix during the first half of 2025. pic.twitter.com/4JBlZ5Aj0Q — daily naruto (@dailyhokage) August 6, 2025

This highlights that many prefer diving into long-running series over shorter ones that end too soon.

Studio Ghibli Movies Attract Millions of Views

Studio Ghibli’s movies hold their place, too. Their unique storytelling style draws 39 million views, landing them in second place. Detective Conan, a 1996 series, is not far behind, with 38 million hours streamed, completing the top five.

Netflix took the lead from Crunchyroll as the go-to streaming platform for anime fans. With such numbers and ongoing popularity, it would not be surprising to see new Naruto projects coming soon.

One of the greatest arc in anime history pic.twitter.com/BUTrjuT8Sa — gifs & images naruto (@narutoimges) August 4, 2025

Naruto and many other popular anime are available to watch on Netflix for those interested.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: As Fantastic Four Reboot Runs In Theaters, This 93%-Rated Superhero Film Gains Streaming Buzz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News