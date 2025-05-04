Studio Ghibli, founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, is the world’s most acclaimed and famous animation studio. The studio has entertained global audiences for several decades now and is renowned for its sheeny hand-drawn artistry and imaginative storytelling.

Studio Ghibli has changed the global dynamics of the film industry with its numerous critically and commercially successful movies, and its works have transcended age and culture. Below are the top 10 highest-grossing Studio Ghibli movies of all time, a testament to the studio’s global influence and enduring legacy.

1. Spirited Away ($358M)

At the top of the list sits Hayo Miyazaki’s most famous masterpiece, Spirited Away. It is the story of a young girl named Chihiro who becomes trapped in a mysterious spirit world. There, she encounters a host of enchanting and eerie characters while navigating the realm to rescue her transformed parents.

The film’s rich animation, embedded with Marxist ideals, and intriguing storytelling earned it the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003. Spirited Away earned $358 million worldwide ($15 million from domestic markets and $343 million from international markets), making it the highest-grossing film in Japanese history at that time (via Box Office Mojo).

2. The Boy and the Heron ($282M)

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron is one of Studio Ghibli’s latest releases, having been released only a couple of years ago in 2023. The film, set during the Second World War, follows the story of a young boy named Mahito who is left reeling after his mother’s death.

The boy soon discovers a mysterious tower and a talking heron, drawing him to a parallel world where he encounters strange creatures and confronts truths about life and death. The film, loosely based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s novel, How Do You Live, became a box office juggernaut not only in Japan but globally as well. The film earned a total of $282 million ($46 million in Japan and $235 million internationally, via Box Office Mojo).

3. Howl’s Moving Castle ($235M)

Howl’s Moving Castle, released in 2004, was based on Diana Wynne Jones’ novel. It tells the story of a young woman (Sophie) who is transformed into an elderly lady because of a witch’s curse. With no one to help her, Sophie seeks refuge in the magical moving castle of the enigmatic wizard Howl. The movie created a worldwide impact because of its no-war message and earned $240 million worldwide ($9 million from domestic markets and $231 million from international markets) (via Box Office Mojo).

4. Ponyo ($206M)

The 2008 Studio Ghibli masterpiece was inspired by The Little Mermaid, which tells the story of a goldfish (Ponyo) who longs to become a human after it becomes friends with a 5-year-old boy named Sosuke. The film’s protagonist, Sosuke, rescues Ponyo, only to realize later that it is not an ordinary aquatic creature but rather the daughter of a masterful wizard and sea goddess.

The film’s vibrant animation caught the eyes of millions worldwide, especially in Japan, where it became a huge box office hit. Ponyo garnered $206 million worldwide ($16 million from domestic markets and $189 million from international markets, via Box Office Mojo).

5. Princess Mononoke ($177.3M)

The 1997 Ghibli movie, Princess Mononoke, is set in a mystical Japanese forest during the Muromachi period. The animated film exceptionally explores the conflict between industrialization and nature, in which Ashitaka, a young warrior, gets entangled in the fights between forest gods and humans. It is at that time that he comes across Mononoke Hime, who was raised by a wolf god. The movie garnered $177 million worldwide ($11 million domestic and $165 million international collections, via Box Office Mojo).

6. The Secret World of Arrietty ($148.9M)

This 2010 film, based on Mary Norton’s The Borrowers, follows a tiny girl (Arrietty) secretly living in a human household. The girl forms an unlikely bond with a 12-year-old boy named Shawn, only to realize that their relationship can prove detrimental to her family. The movie earned $149 million worldwide, including $19 million domestic and $130 million international collections (via Box Office Mojo).

7. The Wind Rises ($137M)

One of the most underrated Ghibli anime movies, The Wind Rises, released in 2013, follows the story of a young man named Jiro whose ultimate goal is to craft and fly beautiful planes, inspired by Italian aeronautical designer Caproni.

The film was nominated for the Oscars and became the first Ghibli movie to earn over $100 million. It earned $5 from domestic and $131 million from international markets, totaling $137 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

8. Tales from Earthsea ($68.6M)

The 2006 film is among the few Ghibli creations that have not been well received by viewers and critics. Goro Miyazaki made his directorial debut with this movie, which follows a young prince named Arren, who runs away from home and meets a powerful wizard named Ged. They then try to stop the darkness that is causing the balance of the world to break. The movie earned $68.6 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

9. From Up on Poppy Hill ($61M)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2013) is a gem of a story that unfortunately does not get the recognition it truly deserves. The film, directed by Goro Miyazaki, is set in the 1960s and tells the story of a high school girl named Umi who raises a flag each morning in memory of her father, lost at sea.

She soon meets Shun, the boy working for the school newspaper, and they team up to save an old clubhouse from destruction. Despite the absorbing storyline, important messages about adolescence, and stunning animation, the film only garnered $61 million worldwide ($1 million in Japan and $60 million in international markets, via Box Office Mojo).

10. The Tale of Princess Kaguya ($24M)

This 2013 film’s animation was unlike anything else. Its hand-drawn style and emotional storytelling are based on a classic Japanese folktale. The film follows a tiny young girl named Kaguya, who is found inside a bamboo stalk and grows into a radiant young woman.

She is raised by a bamboo cutter and his wife, who try to make her a noble princess. However, she struggles with her true identity and longs for freedom as suitors come from war and far. Besides Grave of the Fireflies, this is probably Ghibli’s saddest feature, focusing on women’s oppression and negligence in society. The film earned $24 million worldwide, with a $700K domestic and $23 million international box office collection (via Box Office Mojo).

