Thunderbolts* has picked up on its second day at the box office in the United Kingdom. The MCU movie has been generating a positive buzz since its release, and it might help it become a blockbuster and do far better than Captain America: Brave New World. Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and the gang have won their hearts with their performances, and there are some who even want a solo movie on Stan’s Bucky. It is a positive start for the movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film debuted at #4 at the box office in China, and in France, it opened at #1. However, the film recorded the second lowest opening day post-COVID for MCU movies in France, collecting an estimated $745K on its release day. Meanwhile, in Japan, the Marvel movie grossed around $1 million on Saturday; thus, its two-day cume has reached $2.2 million.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Thunderbolts* collected a modest $1.3 million on Thursday when it opened in the theatres in the United Kingdom. It registered the 2nd lowest opening day in the UK and is less than half of Captain America: Brave New World’s $2.9 million release day number. It is also under the 2021 MCU movie Black Widow‘s $1.7 million Wednesday opening day. However, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s MCU movie seems to have picked up as it witnessed a hike of 38.5% on Friday from Thursday’s opening day.

The movie has thus hit the $3.1 million cume in two days. It aims to earn between $6 million and $8 million on its 4-day opening weekend in the United Kingdom.

As reported previously, the MCU flick collected $11.5 million from the Thursday previews in the North American box office and around $32 million on Friday, opening day. Thunderbolts* is expected to gross between $70 million and $75 million across 4,330 theatres in the United States on its opening weekend. It will debut at the #1 spot in the US box office chart in its debut weekend.

The story follows a group of antiheroes who, after being ensnared in a death trap, must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Florence Pugh steals the show as Yelena Belova, along with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky. Thunderbolts* film was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

