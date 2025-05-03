The horror movie directed by Ryan Coogler is completing its second week at the box office in North America and overall. Sinners is moving towards an incredible mark in the US, and although it might lose the #1 spot to the latest MCU release, Thunderbolts*, it is still one of the highest-grossing movies of this year so far and might end up as the biggest horror movie. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie opened with significant numbers at the box office in North America, and it has already recovered its 490 million budget at the worldwide box office. The fresh take on the vampire story is winning hearts at the cinemas. It ruled at the #1 top spot since its release despite running in the theatres alongside the PG movie, A Minecraft Movie. There is also a strong Oscar buzz around this movie, but there is still a long way to go, and many films will be released in the upcoming months.

The horror movie collected strong numbers on its second Thursday, beating the IT’s $3.9 million in North America. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Sinners collected $4.8 million this Thursday, the biggest second Thursday ever for horror. As for April releases, the film registered the 5th biggest second Thursday for April releases. It is only behind The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $4.9 million. It doesn’t stop at that; Michael B Jordan’s film has grossed the 3rd biggest second Thursday for any R-rated movie, beating The Passion of Christ and Joker’s $4.2 million.

Sinners reached the $146.5 million cume in the United States. It is inches away from hitting the $150 million mark and will be done this weekend only. It is on track to beat A Quiet Place Part II‘s $160.8 million as the 2nd highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID. The film is expected to earn between $230 million and $280 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, the movie collected $40 million overseas, taking the global cume to $186.7 million mark. Therefore, the film has collected over twice the reported production budget.

Ryan Coogler-helmed Sinners, led by Michael B Jordan, was released on April 18.

