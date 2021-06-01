As the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic continues to create havoc in the country and several businesses, including the entertainment business, suffer, it seems cinemas are finally getting back on track in the US. John Krasinki’s thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part II is roaring at the box office.

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place Part II is one of the first big film this year which was released exclusively in theatres. the film stars John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy. Krasinki also served as the director of the film.

As per Variety, A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to release in March when in March 2021 before theatres shut but COVID-19 scrambled those ambitions. The film, which was made at a budget of $61 million, managed to earn $57 million over the Memorial Day Weekend. The film opened to 3,726 theatres now. The studio is now estimated that the film will gross $58.5 million in North America and $22 million in ticket sales overseas.

Paramount’s distribution chief Chris Aronson said, “We’re happy for the industry. We’re happy for movie theatres. This is a referendum on the future of moviegoing, so there’s a lot to celebrate.”

The release of A Quiet Place Part II came at a time when several studios have trotted out hybrid release plans during the pandemic. The Walt Disney Co. used the same strategy to release its live-action PG-13 Cruella De Vil prequel, Cruella at Disney+ and in theatres.

Emma Stone starrer managed to collect $21.3 million at the box office and it is estimated that the film will collect $26.4 million over the four-day weekend. The film also made $16.1 million in 29 international territories. However, Disney didn’t reveal how much the film made on the streaming platform.

It is also worth pointing out that John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place II will also turn to stream after 45 days in theatres when it becomes available on Paramount+.

