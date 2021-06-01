Dave Bautista, who has a special place in our hearts thanks to his portrayal of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universal, recently impressed us in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. While the show is streaming successfully on Netflix, the actor is garnering much love and praise for his action-oriented yet dramatic performance.

Advertisement

But just staying in front of the camera is not it for the star. In a recent interview, the professional wrestler turned actor mentioned his desire to direct a film soon. While saying that he’s already in his 50s and his time as an actor is limited, Dave also shed light on the kind of film he wants to make. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with SFX magazine, Dave Bautista opened up about wanting to move behind the camera. He said, “That’s kind of been my goal for years. I’m slowly working my way behind the camera. I’m in my 50s man – my time in front of the camera is going to be limited!”

Dace Bautista continued, “But I love filmmaking. And so I hope to have a future in this. I want to be able to put stuff on screen and not necessarily blockbuster films. It’s definitely on my bucket list to direct at least one film and it’ll most likely be a small drama. But that’s what I love.”

While Dave Bautista is paving his way to the back of the camera, he has a couple of projects that will soon release. One of the first film featuring his is the mammoth project called Dune. This film also stars Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac. Besides this, we will once again see him joining the space superheroes as Drax in the Marvels’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 directed by James Gunn. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in 2023.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Batman: Fan With Brain Cancer Requests Studio To Show Him The Film Before He Dies; Says, “It Was My #1 Movie I Held On For”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube