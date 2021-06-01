It is no secret that The Batman has kept gazillion people waiting for it, and this time around, we have spent aeons in the waiting zone. But seems like a fan cannot wait anymore. Not just because he excited, but because he does not have much time in his hands. A man named Justin Ward has announced his dying wish to see Robert Pattinson’s film and the universe must assemble to make it come true, everyone feels.

For the unversed, directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader for the first time, has created a massive fanbase for itself even before the film has hit shores. The movie has been in production for over 2 years now and was majorly complete by March 2021, as reported. Now a fan wants the team to show him the film before he dies of brain cancer. Below is all you need to know about this most moving update of the day and what Justin has to say.

Taking to his fundraiser page, Justin Ward wrote an emotional note tagging Warner Bros, Matt Reeves, and the cast of the film to help him see the film before he is gone. In his tweet, he called watching The Batman his death wish. He expresses how the pandemic delay was too long but the Brain cancer he is battling did not take a break then and has been rapidly escalating.

Justin Ward announcing his dying wish, wrote, “I am once again asking @warnerbros @DCComics @wbpictures @mattreevesLA and the DC Fandom to help me see #TheBatman as a dying wish. The pandemic delay was too long and Brain Cancer is quickish. So please?? It was my #1 movie I held on for. #TheBatmanDeathWish.”

I am once again asking @warnerbros @DCComics @wbpictures @mattreevesLA and the DC Fandom to help me see #TheBatman as a dying wish. The pandemic delay was too long and Brain Cancer is quickish. So please?? It was my #1 movie I held on for. #TheBatmanDeathWish pic.twitter.com/6XUHf3E4ec — Rotten Noggin 🧠🗑 (@ABleedingCorpse) May 22, 2021

If the studio is generous enough to grant Justin Ward his dying wish by showing him The Batman before the world, his name will be written in history. However, he isn’t the first to have gotten this treatment if he does. In 2019, Marvel showed a fan Alexander Q Avengers: Endgame’s unfinished edit. In 2015, Daniel Fleetwood got to see J.J. Abrams The Force Awakens. Both of them passed away shortly after that.

