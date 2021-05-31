Batman is an iconic character in the DC universe. Several actors had played the iconic role but one could only imagine Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders jumping off the building in Batsuit. As interesting as it may sound, it indeed was close to reality. Scroll down to know more.

Over the last 30 years, the role of Batman/ Bruce Wayne was played by several actors such as Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck on the big screen. There were plenty of actors who were close to becoming the caped crusader and the Irish actor was one of them.

Back in 2003, Cillian Murphy was a finalist to play Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The actor even gave an audition for the role donning the bat-suit to screen-test opposite Amy Adams. However, the role went to Christian Bale and he took up the role of the villain Scarecrow.

Cillian during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that it was a closely fought battle for the role. The actor was in his 20s when he auditioned for the role that too in full Batsuit.

Talking about it. Cillian Murphy said, “I don’t believe I was close to landing that role. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it.”

Peaky Blinders actor further said, “So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material.”

A video clip wherein he was seen auditioning for the role also went viral on social media. Take a look:

Cillian Murphy on his 'Batman Begins' audition 🦇 “The only actor who was right for that part [was] Christian Bale … for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into that character, Scarecrow … I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material" (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/1VrDB6b8jr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 26, 2021

What do you think about Cillian Murphy’s audition for the role of Batman? Let us know in the comments.

