Winning an Oscar is considered a huge feat, and this is more than evident from fans rooting for their favourite stars to win it. While stars like Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio took years to take home the little gold man, this 2015 conversation with Johnny Depp revealed he wasn’t as crazy about it as others.

For the unversed, Leo made his debut in 1991 and gave terrific performances in films like Titanic, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. It was only in 2015 that he won the Oscar for his performance in The Revenant. Similarly, Brad too took years to win the Academy Award. After spectacular performances in projects like 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and more, Pitt took home the coveted trophy for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019).

While these stars have won an Academy Award each, Johnny Depp, who made his debut in 1984, is still to receive one. But he isn’t keen on it. In 2015, during the premiere of Black Mass at the London Film Festival, Depp was asked about his take on winning an Oscar. To this, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told BBC, “I don’t want to win one of those things ever, you know.”

When asked his reasons for not wanting to be the Academy Award recipient, Johnny Depp said, “I don’t want to have to talk.” While this statement may not make total sense now, it is to be noted that a while before he made this statement, Depp’s speech at the Hollywood Film Awards (2014) was the subject of widespread media criticism.

While still talking about winning an Oscar, Johnny said in the same conversation, “The idea of winning means that you’re in competition with someone and I’m not in competition with anybody.” While the actor said he had received 2-3 Academy Award nominations, the Edward Scissorhands added, “A nomination is aplenty.”

For those who do not know, Johnny Depp got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his roles in The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd. Do you want to see Depp taking home an Oscar? Let us know in the comments below.

