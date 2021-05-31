Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life, on Sunday.

She also said that knowing Reum has changed her world for the better.

Paris Hilton posted a video collage featuring the couple on Instagram.

Paris Hilton wrote: “Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiance! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side…

“So many more places to go and discover together. I love you so much my best friend for life.”

Paris and Carter Reum got engaged on February 13. Hilton took to Instagram and shared the big news of her engagement with fans back then.

Along with a romantic video from their engagement where she & Carter can be seen sharing a kiss, she wrote a long message. It read, “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here’s to Love – the Forever Kind ”

