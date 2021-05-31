Brock Lesnar is still the biggest crowd-puller for WWE and his buzz amongst fans proves it. Last seen at Wrestlemania 36, the beast incarnate is out of the action for more than a year. Latest speculations about his return might make his fans happy, but is it really happening? Read to know what Paul Heyman has to say.

Advertisement

First, let’s address the speculations. As per the latest reports from the pro-wrestling world, Brock is set for a comeback in July. For those who don’t know, WWE will kick off its tour in the presence of the live audience on July 16th. And for that one ‘live audience’ factor, Brock’s comeback has been dragged. But is it for real?

Advertisement

Paul Heyman had been a manager to Brock Lesnar. In a talk with SportsTalk 790, he was asked of Brock‘s speculated return in July. He says, “Asking me about Brock is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s hypothetical. Brock does what Brock wants to do. If Brock wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be.”

“Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return… or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do,” Paul Heyman adds giving a ray of hope to fans.

Paul further added that Roman Reigns‘ Universal Championship reign is better than that of Lesnar. “It’s really put this Universal Championship on the map because when we debuted it a few years ago, it kind of struggled, and the title reigns weren’t what we had hoped for,” he said in a talk with WWE India.

Must Read: Stranger Things 4: Viral Pics Indicate A Death In Hawkins As Team Shoots For A Funeral, Fans Are Concerned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube