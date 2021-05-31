There is a lot happening in Hawkins right now, and we cannot wait to watch all of it in season 4 of Stranger Things. All thanks to the pandemic that has been a constant roadblock in the filming of the show that has gone on floors in early 2020 but is yet to wrap up the season. But if the latest reports are to go by, we are up for a big heartbreak in Hawkins and we must be prepared.

Netflix recently teased us with a Stranger Things 4 teaser but that does not mean that the show has wrapped up. The team is still shooting for the same. Led by Millie Bobby Brown, some pics from the sets of the show have now gone viral, and they are highly shocking since they are set in a cemetery. Does this mean we are walking towards a death in the show? Read on to know everything you should about the same and also do not miss the pictures.

Stranger News 11, a Twitter handle known for sharing updates about Stranger Things, posted a few pictures from the sets in Georgia. The pictures have the cast all dressed in black in a cemetery. This means they are filming a funeral scene and someone is definitely dead in Hawkins. Now looking at the position of the shoot in the schedule, it is likely that the funeral is part of the finale.

Meanwhile, talking about Stranger Things 4 set photos the Twitter handle wrote, “SOMETHING “MASSIVE” IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY… NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON.” Fans are having a tough time digesting this update and the comments section under the tweet is full of concern.

SOMETHING "MASSIVE" IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY…😱 NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

What do you have to say about this massive update about Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

