Millie Bobby Brown is already at the top of her game, and her mass popularity is proof of that. While she has been making quite a huge buzz for the new season of her Netflix show Stranger Things, everything from her looks to her paycheque is in the headlines. With that, what is also in the news is an exciting update you will not want to miss.

If the newest dash of the grapevine is to go by, the Netflix gods have decided to extend the Stranger Things universe, and this is, in turn, good news for Brown. Confused how? Well, the extension has a plan of a special spin-off her Millie’s character Eleven and below is all the gossip about this most exciting update of the day. Read on!

If the latest report on We Got This Covered is to be believed, Millie Bobby Brown has renewed her contract with the streaming giant Netflix. That isn’t the news; the news is that one of the terms in the contract says that she will be getting a Stranger Things spin-off to her name. Yes, you read that right. There is no confirmation on the same from either side but the buzz is strong. Looking at Brown’s popularity, it is also a possibility on Netflix’s end.

However, earlier this week it was reported that Millie Bobby Brown who is already in the prep for season 5 of Stranger Things, has demanded a paycheck heftier than her adult co-stars. The actor is already at the highest remuneration position amongst the child stars on the show but seems like now she aims to top it all over.

Also a producer, Millie Bobby Brown, also has the Enola Holmes sequel in her kitty, which is also with Netflix and a hit franchise. There are as many as 5 sequels to Sherlock Holmes’s sister’s chronicles as of yet. Not official announcements have been made. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

