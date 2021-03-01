Golden Globes is usually the most celebrated affair of the year. Celebrities all across the world attend the red carpet for the prestigious award function and make a statement with their fashion choices. From The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy to The Crown’s Emma Corrin’s – here are the best dressed of this year’s Golden Globes 2021. Check out the list below.

Advertisement

Due to the global pandemic, the award function was kept a little lowkey and a lot of celebrities attended it virtually.

Advertisement

Here are the best-dressed ladies of Golden Globes 2021 who’s fashion affair just swept us off our feet. Take a look:

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit beauty left us spellbound with her bottle green Dior gown and accessorised with Tiffany subtle diamond jewellery. Anya stole the show with that perfect bod and raised the hotness bar with that elegant plunging neckline.

Emma Corrin

The Crown’s actress wore a black and white velvet gown with crystal embroidery all over it and had ruffles on the neck. Emma Corrin accessorised her entire outfit with just Cartier earrings and looked beautiful as ever.

Rosamund Pike

The Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike wore a peppy ruffled dress by British designer Molly Goddard. The I Care A Lot actress paired the dress with black high ankled boots.

Margot Robbie

Margot wore a Chanel floral printed dress to Golden Globes this year and her bright smile as usual stole the show for us. The actress wore subtle makeup with side-parting hair and looked gorgeous as ever.

Lily Collins

The Emily In Paris actress wore an exquisite floral gown by Yves Saint Laurent. I totally loved her chic makeup with bold eyes and those pretty curls with a side parting.

Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress wore a Gucci dress designed by Alessandro Michele and we are totally drooling over it. Elle donned a sleek and neat bun with just an eyeliner and gloss on the lips and looked extremely beautiful as ever.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actress wore a Givenchy dress and accessorised the look with Tiffany jewellery. The high neck sheer long-sleeved dress added the right kind of glam to her entire outfit and her bold bright red lipstick stole the show for me.

Kaley Cuckoo

This one has my heart. The Big Bang Theory actress had her own ‘Cindrella Moment’ at the Golden Globes this year and wore an Oscar de la Renta gown. It had silver embellishments all over it and her dewy makeup is what I loved the most.

Which of the above mentioned Golden Globes fashion look did y’all like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At SAG Awards Leading To A Passionate Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube