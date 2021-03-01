Johnny Depp. The minute we take this actor’s name, a number of his character come to mind. From playing the notorious pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise to the Mad Hatter in the live-action film Alice in Wonderland, Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies and more, we remember almost every single one of his performances.

Johnny is one of the most talented and popular stars in the world, and there is no denying that. But did you know he isn’t just a person to look up to in reel life but in real life as well?

Johnny Depp, who is currently making news owing to his ongoing legal battle with ex-Amber Heard and removal from films, have over the years given us some pretty dope advice. These gems are sure to motivate you to get through the toughest of situations and come out with a 1000W smile at the end.

So sit back and check out these amazing life-changing quotes by Johnny Depp.

If you love two people at the same time, choose the second. Because if you really loved the first one, you wouldn’t have fallen for the second.

People cry not because they’re weak, it’s because they’ve been strong for too long.

Love is not blind. It simply enables one to see things others fail to see.

My body is my journal, and my tattoos are my story.

FYI: Johnny Depp has over 30 tattoos, including a Wino forever – a dedication to ex Winona Ryder, No #3, Lily-Rose, jack Sparrow, portraits and more.

One day the people that didn’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you.

I don’t think anybody’s necessarily ready for death. You can only hope that when it approaches, you feel like you’ve said what you wanted to say. Nobody wants to go out in mid-sentence.

You can close your eyes to the things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to the things you don’t want to feel.

Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can’t.

I think everybody’s weird. We should all celebrate our individuality and not be embarrassed or ashamed of it.

If there’s any message, it is ultimately that it’s okay to be different; that it’s good to be different, that we should question ourselves before we pass judgment on someone who looks different, behaves different, talks different, is a different colour.

