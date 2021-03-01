Justin Bieber, who began his career as a musician when he was just a teen, is one of the industry’s best know singers today. With numerous singles and albums released to date, the Baby singer has been the recipient of awards such as a Grammy Award, 18 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, 2 Brit Awards, a Latin Grammy Award and a couple more.

Today as Justin Bieber turns a year older, millions of Belieber worldwide are indeed doing something special for their ideal. We at Koimoi thought to do the same and bring the details about the many tattoos he has inked on his well-toned body and the meaning behind them.

Justin Bieber has over 40 inks covering his hot bod ranging from religious symbols and text to numerals, animals, flowers and more. These inks cover parts of his face, torso, neck, back, arms and leg. So scroll down, and let the temperature increase (as there are a couple of bare body pics of Justin) as you check out his many tattoos.

Face

Cross Under His Left Eye

Starting from the top let’s first talk about the tattoo Justin Bieber has on his face. In 2016, the Yummy singer went ahead and adorned his face with a miniature cross just below his left eye. In a conversation with E! News, Justin Bieber’s tattoo artist has explained the meaning behind it, saying, “It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God.”

Torso

1975

We all know Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, worked several low-paying office jobs and raise him as a single mother. Honouring her, the singer got her birth year, 1975, inked on his collarbone’s left side in early 2013. The numbers are written in Roman numerals.

A Cross

Bieber has never shied away from talking about his faith, and neither has he kept it off his body too. While he may have a miniature cross on his face, the singer has close to a 3-inch cross tattooed in the centre of his chest. This inking was done back in the early months of 2014.

Purpose

In October 2015, Justin released his fourth studio album and got its title inked a little above his belly button.

Forgive

While the tat above was something of an inspiration and thankfulness, this one is believed to be a message to all his fans, followers, and news writers. The singer got this ink in January 2014 on the right of his waist. This was the same time he was receiving a hard time from the tabloids and other media.

Yeshua

This tattoo is another connection Justin Bieber has to his faith. The singer and his dad, Jeremy, both have the Hebrew lettering for ‘Jesus’ on their body. Justin’s ink appears on the side of his abdomen.

Son Of God

Another tie to his religion, the words’ Son Of God’ are huge and noticeable at the centre of his stomach.

Angels Defeating Evil

Justin Bieber got two angels on either side of his torso with a church-style motif. Tattoo artist Bang Bang, who did the ink, revealed the meaning behind the two celestial figures, “It’s symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang. I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery.”

Seagull

While we have mentioned many tattoos above, the seagull is the first Tattoo Justine ever got. In March 2010, Bieber got the seagull inked in order to mark a milestone to mark his sixteenth birthday. The art is inspired by writer Richard Bach and his novel Jonathan Livingston Seagull.

Bear & Eagle

In 2017, Justin Bieber got himself two new tats together – a bear and an eagle. While the bear’s face features underneath his right shoulder and the eagle appears below the text, ‘Son Of God.’

Lion

Soon after getting the bear and eagle, Justin got a lion emblazoned across the top left of his chest. The tat beautifully incorporated the already existing crown ink on the king of the jungle’s head.

The crown

Talking about the crown on the lion’s head, the small piece of art inked on the singer in August 2012. Many fans believe this was a tribute to one of his idols – the late Michael Jackson.

Neck

Rose

One of his most recent tattoos is a giant rose on the front right side of his neck. It stretches from below his jawline to the top of his collarbone.

Another Rose

Justin Bieber got this rose inked way before he got the above one done in 2020.

Patience

Around April 2014, Justin had the word ‘patience’ inked onto his back – which some fans thought was a dig at his on-off romance with Selena Gomez. The jury’s still out on the true meaning of this design.

A Psalm Verse

In 2013, Justin Bieber got another tattoo that connected to his faith. This was a large verse design from Psalm 119:105. Featuring on his back (right shoulder), the verse reads, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

Treble clef

In early 2014, Justin got himself a music-themed tattoo with a simple symbol for treble clef inked on the back of his neck.

Arms

Eagle

While Justine Bieber has an American eagle on his torso, he has another giant eagle inked on his left shoulder.

Tiger

Right below the eagle, JB has the head of a tiger tattooed. Believed to represent his wild side, the ink work was done in the spring of 2013.

Eye

Another tribute to his mum, this tattoo is said to represent her watching over him. He’s such a mumma’s boy!

A Castle & Prince

Many believe this tat is a representation of Justin’s chivalry in his life… We don’t know.

A Koi

In April 2013, Justin Bieber added a traditional Koi tattoo onto his arm. This symbol is considered good luck in many cultures.

An Owl

JB got this tattoo in October 2012. The owl is a symbol of wisdom as well as a recurring motif in Justin’s Believe tour.

Believe

The word ‘believe’ was inked on Justin Bieber bod in 2012, marking the release of his album of the same name.

Trust

In spring 2014, Justin for the word ‘Trust’ inked in the crook of his right arm. Simple but a very powerful word.

The Korean mask

Justin got a smiling Korean mask symbol inked on his sleeve, and it serves as a reference to Justin’s strong faith.

A Portrait

A face is visible at the bottom of Justin Bieber’s arm and is said to be a portrait of his ex, Selena Gomez. As per reports, the singer has tried changing the face, but…

A Boombox

In spring 2014 saw Justin added a boombox to his tattoos collection. We aren’t surprised he has inks related to his profession.

A Music Symbol

Another ink linked to his profession is this Japanese Kanji character for music on his arm in 2012.

The ‘chi’ symbol

In February 2013, Justin added a large ‘Chi’ symbol on his arm.

The Jester

Fans believe this tattoo of Justin Bieber was supposed to be a stab back at the press for the way they treated him.

Fish Scales

Another traditional tattoo, JB added fish scales to his sleeve. This could be a connection to his star sign – Pisces.

The Letter ‘G’

In 2015, Justin got the letter ‘G’ inked on his arm to honour his friends Chad and Julia Veach and their daughter Georgia who suffers from Lissencephaly. When he revealed the ink, he said, “She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I’m blessed to have you in my life.”

A Compass

At the start of 2014, Justin showed off many new tattoos, including a compass. This ink is likely symbolic guidance and him keeping your eye on his destination!

The ghost

In March 2014, Justin immortalised one of his favourite video games with a bold design of Super Mario Brothers’ iconic ghost.

The ‘Banksy’

Justin paid tribute to the art of graffiti artist Banksy to depict his famous ‘Balloon Girl’ work. This was done in spring 2014.

The eight ball

In spring 2014, Justin got himself another tat that is considered a traditional one. He got himself a small eight-ball added to his arm sleeve for good luck.

LEGS

Jesus Christ

Being a spiritual person, Justine Bieber had a depiction done of Jesus Christ himself in early 2012.

Praying Hands

In March 2012, Justin added another religious tattoo on his body. This time it was a large pair of praying hands on his right leg.

Check out these other pics of his tattoos while you drool over his hot and well-sculptured body:

Happy Birthday, JB.

Have we missed out on any of Justin Biebers’ tattoos? Let us know in the comments.

