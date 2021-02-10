Stranger Things 4 is one of the most awaited Netflix shows right now. Season 4 got postponed due to the global pandemic but went on floors as soon as the unlock phase started. Since then the fans have been dying to know about the release date but there has been no concrete update.

There’ve been some reports which suggested that it may release in 2021. However, now there’s something which strengthens up these reports.

One of the new cast members of Stranger Things 4, Sherman Augustus has opened up about the possible release date of the show. The actor was asked on Instagram by a fan that when the shooting of Stranger Things 4 will be complete.

Sherman Augustus replied to the anxious fan with a laughter emoji and wrote, “August”

A Stranger Things fan club on Twitter shared the screenshot of the comment and wrote, “Sherman Augustus responds to a comment on Instagram at the end of the shoot of #StrangerThings4. This one answers: « August » Is this real or is it a joke about all this fake news?”

Sherman Augustus responds to a comment on Instagram at the end of the shoot of #StrangerThings4. This one answers: « August »

Is this real or is it a joke about all this fake news?👀 pic.twitter.com/1BC2MmH1J0 — The Hawkins Post (@PostHawkins) February 9, 2021

When asked about the release date of the show, he replied, “Honestly who actually knows, but I’m pretty sure it’s this year. Just hold on.!”

While the fans can continue asking the makers for the release date, this is enough to have a sigh of relief right now. Isn’t it?

Sherman Augustus will play the role of Lt. Colonel Sullivan in Stranger Things 4.

Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in Stranger Things earlier revealed that this season is going to be the scariest yet. “I think most would probably say it’s the scariest (season) out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film,” said Gaten while talking to US Weekly.

That’s not it! David Harbour aka Jim Hopper’s return is also one of the major reasons people are awaiting season 4. Although it looked like he died by the end of season 3, the teaser of season 4 promised that he is alive. Talking about David’s return, Gaten Matarazzo said, “I guess most of the cast had a pretty good idea that he might be making a return, but they weren’t too sure about it from the beginning,”

“By the time we had gotten to the table read (and) we had all started reading together, it had been pretty clear. But it was great to have it confirmed when we saw David there,” he added.

Stranger Things’ main star cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Joe Keery (Steve), David Harbour (Jim), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and others.

