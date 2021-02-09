We all wish we could get enough of the Schitt’s Creek megamansion we saw in the earlier part of the show. But guess we can do that only after paying a hefty price of $15 million.

Yes, the megamansion we saw in the first episode of Schitt’s Creek for a few minutes is up for sale now. And whoever wants to buy will have to write a big check of $15 million.

As per New York Post, the Schitt’s Creek megamansion is known as La Belle Maison and was built in 2012 in Toronto’s upscale St Andrew-Winfields neighbourhood. It has been on and off the market for the past few years but hit the market lately again on Jan 27. The house covers an area of 24,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms plus 16 bathrooms. That’s just a start because it also combines old artisanship with 21st-century state-of-the-art luxury amenities.

The 3 storey house has marble stairs, gorgeous balustrade balconies along with carved limestone and frescoes inspired by the Sistine Chapel. There are innumerable other facilities in this Schitt’s Creek megamansion including a large dining room, a double reception room, a big gourmet kitchen opening to a private patio. Furthermore, the lower level of the house facilitates proper arrangement for banquet gatherings or private weddings.

There is a home theatre with seating of 8 people, a gym, a billiard room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a wine cellar, a sauna, a game room with a golf simulation system, and a 24-hour alarm system.

Now that’s dreamy! Isn’t it?

Schitt’s Creek is a critically acclaimed & Emmy Awards winner American sitcom which aired on CBC from 2015-2020. Created by Eugene Levy & Dan Levy the show stars Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Tim Rozon, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Sarah Levy among others. Eugene Levy & Dan Levy also play the main characters in the show.

All the 6 seasons of Schitt's Creek continues to stream on Netflix.

