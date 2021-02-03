It is that time of the year again when the Awards season kick-start officially. The season has begun with the much-awaited Golden Globe Nominations 2021. We know that most of us have spent our lockdown watching some amazing content on OTT platforms. Undoubtedly, we all have our favourites, and indeed we wish to see them in the nominations.

The films and television shows vying for success at the annual awards ceremony are set to be revealed today (3 February) – a whole two months after they’re usually announced. Check out the list of nominations below:

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Emily in Paris

Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin,The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray. On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Are y’all excited for Golden Globes 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

