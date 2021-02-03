Leonardo DiCaprio made a place for himself and started ruling our hearts as Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s 1997 critically-acclaimed flick, Titanic. But did you know, we weren’t the only ones who loved it and had its posters in our room? As per a revelation by celebrity interior designer Megan Weaver, Leo was in the same boat too.

Advertisement

The interior designer said that the actor’s Malibu beach house was filled with all things Titanic – including towels, robes and posters. Read all she said below.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation on Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Megan Weaver revealed she used to work for Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. Recalling they once let her and her boyfriend stay at his abode on Carbon Billionaires Beach for a weekend, she then spoke about the house. She said, “And we walked in and you walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic. Titanic towels, Titanic poster, Titanic, you know, everywhere. And so my BF looked at me and he was like, ‘is this Leo’s house?’ Yes. That’s Leo’s house. So that was, that was pretty amazing.”

Talking further about Leonardo DiCaprio’s Miami beach house, Megan Weaver added, “I don’t think that’s something he would do now, but back then, and again, this was like the early nineties…I think the film wasn’t even…that old. And so, yeah. And it was also not his main house. It was, you know, and he hardly went there. So I think they, it was probably his mom who did it, but it was a dead giveaway.”

Megan added, “I remember it was the best bed I’ve ever slept in, in my life. I had to like, look at the mattress and see what kind of mattress it was. No, everything was very tasteful, but there were like dead giveaways with the Titanic towels and robes and the poster of Leo and yeah. So that was pretty fun.”

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will soon feature as astronomer Dr Randall Mindy in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. This film, which will premiere on Netflix later this year, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, and Tyler Perry.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Nominated For Stranger Things, Enola Holmes & More – Complete List Of Nominations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube