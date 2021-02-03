On Tuesday (February 2), Nickelodeon unveiled the nominees of its 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards. While talking about the show’s format, the makers revealed that Saturday Night Live star, Kenan Thompson has been brought on board as the show’s host. From Justin Bieber to Millie Bobby Brown, many celebs and shows received multiple nominations.

Leading the list is Justin Bieber with five and Netflix’s Stranger Things with four. Close on their heels are Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984 with three nominations each.

Scroll down and have a look at the entire nomination list of the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVOURITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FAVOURITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

FAVOURITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE SONG

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

FAVOURITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

FAVOURITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

Voting started on Tuesday online and on social media.

The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards will air on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel. Also, due to the pandemic, the show will follow a different format this year. The network said “Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond.” They added that fans will get to travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and celebrities’ homes using XR technology.

Who are you voting for at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards?

