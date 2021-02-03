After dating for nearly a year, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck parted ways last month. The two reportedly met while filming for 2019 film Deep Water and they split due to their different lifestyles. Now the Avengers stars ex-wife Jennifer Garner has reacted to their break up.

Advertisement

The Knives out actress and Avengers star’s love relationship was something that grabbed everyone’s attention ever since they were spotted together in early 2020. Now their alleged break up is grabbing all the attention of the fans, who have been thinking how did Ben’s ex-wife react to their break up.

Advertisement

A source close to the former couple has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Garner has been supportive of her ex-husband as he moves on from his public relationship with de Armas. The source also said, “Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana. Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore.”

Even though Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called splits their friendship has ended. The two are still in contact after their break up. “For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids. Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them,” the source said to the publication.

Amidst the breakup, Ana has even bid goodbye to her Twitter handle for over two weeks now. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress has reportedly deleted her account. However, she is active on Instagram as she recently shared a picture of her new bob haircut over the weekend.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claims that Ben Affleck is ready to remain single for the foreseeable future after the breakup. A source said to the publication, “Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while. Unless there are some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen.”

Must Read: Hailey Beiber Reveals Undergoing Therapy To Deal With Trolls; Says Justin Bieber Has Been Dealing With It Since Long!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube