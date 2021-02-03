It took Marvel 5 years to give Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth Olsen her own stand-alone project. After first appearing in Avengers: Age Of Ultron in 2015, she finally made her way to WandaVision that released recently, kick-starting the beginning of Marvel’s Phase 4. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, Olsen is all set to reprise Scarlett Witch in yet another project and it is none other than the speculation-hotbed Spider-Man 3. Read on to know everything you need to about this exciting update of the day.

Spider-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects in recent times. The film is reportedly turning out to be a reunion, with three Spideys handling their parallel universes and a gazillion of old characters making a comeback. That’s not it, there are numerous new additions too. We have lost the count of the speculations related to the casting coup of the Tom Holland starrer. Adding to the list is Elizabeth Olsen.

It seems like Marvel Gods have finally understood the meat that is in Scarlet Witch’s part and how they can benefit from it. After giving her a stand-alone show on Disney+, they are reportedly re-introducing her to the main timeline with Spider-Man 3 as per We Got This Covered. It is also reported that the Elizabeth Olsen will be seen interacting with Tom Holland in the film. There is no official confirmation on this.

Meanwhile, alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, there is buzz that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man are also making their way to the film. However, Electro aka Jamie Fox and Doctor Octopus’ comeback is confirmed.

Recently Kevin Feige had revealed the working title of the film. He said it is Homecoming 3. As per the same portal, he said, “The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything. It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.”

