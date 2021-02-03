The farmers’ protest is one of the hottest topics in our country right now. The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for two months now and still haven’t gotten any solution from the government. Amid everything, Rihanna’s tweet on the same stole the limelight and post the singer coming forward in support of farmers, Amanda Cerny, Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris have also come out in support.

Advertisement

Social media is divided into two parts for obvious reasons and while global celebrities are coming forward in support of the farmers, Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to support the Indian government.

Advertisement

Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of women standing together amid the farmers’ protest on the borders of Delhi. The American vlogger shared it with a caption that read, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. ❤️ #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown”.

Meena Harris, who happens to be the Madame Vice President of United States’ niece also took to her social media to show support and captioned her picture, “It is not a coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago on Jan. 6, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is all related. We — ALL OF US — should be just as outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters as we are about the traumas that @AOC and other elected leaders experienced at the Capitol insurrection. And not just because fascism anywhere threatens democracy everywhere (although, uhhh, IT DOES). Trump may have left office, but look around: the tide is still rising. Militant nationalism remains just as potent a force in American politics as it is in India or anyplace else. And it can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that these FASCIST DICTATORS aren’t going anywhere. Not unless: 1) we organize, AND 2) THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR WHAT HAPPENED AT THE CAPITOL. “Unity” begins with truth. “Healing” is not possible without accountability.”

And last but not least, Greta Thunberg. This 18-year-old activist is one of the most powerful and influential people in the world. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

What are your thoughts on these global celebrities coming forward in support of farmers’ protests? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu Beach House Was Once Filled With Everything Titanic, From Towels, Robes To Posters Reveals Interior Designer Megan Weaver

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube