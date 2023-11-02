Halloween this year saw many celebrities going the extra mile to bring out their best costume game. From Heidi Klum to Hailey Bieber, all celebrities made headlines for their extraordinary efforts to pull off a nice Halloween look. Schitt’s Creek fame Emily Hampshire also made headlines for her costume, but for all the wrong reasons. The actress turned Johnny Depp, while her friend portrayed Amber Heard and they made fun of the controversial trial with many props. The actress has not apologized for the same.

Emily is a Canadian actress and has been in showbiz since 1996. She is best known for her role as Angelina in the 1998 rom-com Boy Meets Girl. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 803K on Instagram.

On the occasion of Halloween 2023, Emily Hampshire turned into Johnny Depp, particularly the actor’s look from his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard. She had a severe sad look on her face to depict the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s emotions during the court trial. On the other hand, Hampshire’s friend dressed as the Aquaman actress and wore a white outfit.

In the pictures uploaded by the Schitt’s Creek actress, she could be seen holding a wine bottle to recreate the incident when Amber Heard allegedly threw a bottle at Johnny Depp, and the latter was left with a severed finger. Her friend also held a poop plush toy to recall how Heard allegedly defecated on Johnny’s bed.

Soon after Emily Hampshire uploaded the pictures, she received massive backlash for mocking the sensitive issue of domestic violence. Now, the actress has taken the photos down and also issued a statement to apologize for the same. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.” She further apologized for her wrongdoings and added, “I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

Emily Hampshire further mentioned how domestic abuse is never funny and assured everyone that she deeply regrets her actions.

