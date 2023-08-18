German American model Heidi Klum sure knows how to grab attention, and now she has taken her social media account to enlighten her followers about what goes on, on a date, and all you inexperienced people out there better start taking notes. She has been posting pictures of her in sultry beach wear for quite some time now from her European vacation, and they are absolutely breathtaking.

She has been showing us off her racy collections of bikinis and that toned body of hers, with one time going topless. She even got trolled for her choice as she was accompanied by her kids at that time. Klum knows what works best for her and doesn’t shy away from making some bold choices.

On Friday, Heidi Klum posted a sensuous reel on her Instagram account with the caption, “What do you do on your dinner date with your LOVE ….besides eating???” She is seen sporting an animal-printed bikini top with matching bottoms layered with a chunky necklace and a no-makeup look. She could be seen shimmying on the track of Milkshake by Kelis, which she used for her reel. She playfully and vigorously gyrates her upper body as her husband, Tom Kaulitz, zooms in on her busty assets while filming her.

Heidi Klum sure looked titillating in her video, and she surely was having the best of her time and not just on vacation in her marital life with her husband Tom Kaulitz as well. For the unversed, the former Project Runaway host started dating Tom in 2018, and after being together for just a year, the couple tied the knot in 2019 in a secret ceremony. She was previously married to Seal and has four kids with him.

Tom and Heidi are still going strong, and if you want a relationship like theirs, then follow the steps the model is showing in her Insta reel. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

