Doja Cat feels “free” after losing almost 200,000 Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old rapper recently experienced a backlash from fans after she criticised her supporters for dubbing themselves “kittenz” but she’s not upset after a reported 180,000 removed her from their social media pages as she described the situation as having “defeated a large beast”.

Doja Cat wrote on her Instagram Story: “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.