Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp both are the big names in Hollywood, but we got to see them together in one movie, The Tourist. While the movie scored mixed reviews from the audience and disappointed the critics, Angie and Depp grew closer to becoming good friends. So good that the rumors of their relationship were always around. While Angie once revealed crushing on Depp at the time of the shooting, a report in 2021 claimed that Johnny Depp was still in love with Angie and wished they were together.

The 2010 film The Tourist followed the story of Depp’s Frank, an American flying to Italy to get over a breakup. He meets Angie’s Elsie, a fugitive, on a train who uses him as a decoy to help her escape from the police. Amid the adventurous ride, the two are packed in steamy romance.

At the time of filming the movie, Angelina Jolie was in a long-term relationship with Brad Pitt, while Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were slowly growing apart. As per several interviews, Angie and the Pirate of the Caribbean star enjoyed their time filming together and even bonded over their kids. They have always called their bond friendship despite making several romance rumors.

Over the years, Johnny Depp also went through a divorce from Amber Heard as their marriage allegedly turned abusive. As he and Angelina Jolie both were single, in 2021, a report claimed that Depp was still crushing on his former co-star and thought the Aquaman actress was just her “man’s version.”

A source told the Globe, “Johnny’s openly said one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for a poor man’s version of Angie when he dated Amber. He’s by no means given up on love. He’s just incredibly picky and guarded these days, and that’s one big thing he shares with Angie.” The insider added, “Angie and Johnny both have a lot of battle scars and are still tough as hell, which is why a lot of their mutual friends think they’d be perfect for each other.”

Well, nothing happened between the two, and a year later, Johnny Depp was focusing on his defamation case against Amber Heard. He eventually won the lawsuit. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 in less than two years of their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but their custody battle over their kids went on for a few more years.

