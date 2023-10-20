Out of the many superheroes that exist in the Marvel realm, one that is the most famous and most eyed by studios and filmmakers is Spider-Man. Peter Parker, for years, has entertained fans and has the highest recall value because he is technically our friendly neighborhood web-slinging superhero. While Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield dominated the new dawn for Parker, none can outdo what Tobey Maguire did with his trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. But did you know there was also a fourth film in the making with a spectacular cast?

For the unversed, after the third Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Maguire was released on the big screen, Sam Raimi was already on to shaping the fourth movie already. He had planned to pitch Peter Parker against a series of new villains who weren’t popular in the cinematic universe until then. He even had an illustrious cast in mind, but the budget killed the chances.

Reports suggest that Sam Raimi considered bringing in Vulture, Mysterio, Felicia Hardy, and Vulturess. The most interesting and wild part about this entire plan was that they had considered Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie to play the last two villains. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Sam Raimi planned to introduce a super fresh slate of villains in Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man 4. He had plans to cast John Malkovich as Vulture and Bruce Campbell as Mysterio. It didn’t end there. He even wanted Tobey to fight Angelina Jolie as Vulturess, Vulture’s daughter, and Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy. We can only imagine a superhero movie with Angelina and Anne as the villains.

While this was a lucrative plan, Sam Raimi couldn’t really justify the budgets and profits for Spider-Man 4 to the studio because the estimated budget was something around $400 Million. An impossible number back in the day. This led to the movie getting scrapped, and Tobey Maguire never reprised the role until Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home saw Tobey joining Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield to defeat the villains that had all united in one place due to the multiverse gates being open. There are reports that he will return in Avengers: Secret Wars and will have a pivotal part to play. As for Angelina Jolie, she went on to join the MCU as Thena in The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao.

